Teen arrested after threat made against Mount Carmel High School

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A Mount Carmel High School student was arrested Friday in connection to a threat made against the school.

San Diego police officers responded to the school Wednesday, September 18 after an unknown suspect had written a message in one of the stalls of the men's bathroom. The threat indicated intent to use explosives and a firearm at the school on Friday.

Police considered this threat serious and conducted an investigation with the help of school staff and administration, as well as parents and students.

The 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the school. According to police, there is no evidence, at this time, to indicate that the suspect had the ability to carry out this threat or that anybody else was involved.