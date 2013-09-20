White sororities admit black students at U. of Ala

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Black women are joining traditionally white sororities at the University of Alabama amid efforts to end racial segregation within Greek-letter social groups.
University President Judy Bonner said Friday that four black students and two other minority students have accepted bids to pledge white sororities.
The move comes after a protest march across campus and complaints following a student newspaper report about some sororities rejecting prospective members because of their race last month.
The university changed recruitment rules in an attempt to make it easier for the groups to accept minority members.
A few blacks have joined white groups in the past and vice versa, but most groups have remained segregated.
President Judy Bonner has called for "systemic" change in Greek organizations at Alabama, where about one-quarter of the undergraduates are members.
