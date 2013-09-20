Man who ran drug ring out of Mission Bay Sports Center sentenced to probation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was among nine people charged with operating a methamphetamine ring out of the Mission Bay Sports Center, where summer youth programs are held, was sentenced Friday to three years probation and had a 180-day jail term suspended as long as he completes a drug rehabilitation program.

Joe Bean, 52, pleaded guilty in July to possession of meth for sale.

Bean and eight others were arrested in June as part of "Operation Boone's Farm," an undercover investigation during which officers allegedly purchased a half-pound of meth.

Authorities said officers also learned that lockers at the Sports Center were being utilized as a drop location for drug deliveries and payments between suppliers and customers.

Besides Bean, three other defendants have pleaded guilty, and five -- including alleged ringleader Jason Boone -- will be back in court next Friday for a readiness conference, according to Deputy District Attorney Jorge Del Portillo.