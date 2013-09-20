Three destroyers named after local military heroes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Family and friends of three military heroes gathered at Naval Base San Diego Friday as three new destroyers were named in their honor.

The USS John Finn, USS Ralph Johnson and USS Rafael Peralta were all named after heroes with San Diego ties.

Chief Petty Officer John Finn manned a machine gun during the attack on Pearl Harbor, firing for two hours, even though he was seriously wounded.

Finn survived and passed away in 2010 at the age of 100.

Marine Corps Private First Class Ralph Johnson, 19, served in Vietnam, and 25-year-old Marine Sergeant Rafael Peralta served in Iraq. They died the same way -- each threw himself on a grenade to save his fellow troops.

"He was only 25 when he died, but now he's going to live through many, many years because of the ship," Peralta's sister Icela Donald said.