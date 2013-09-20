Coronado Speed Festival this weekend at NAS North Island - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coronado Speed Festival this weekend at NAS North Island

CORONADO (CBS 8) - They're feeling the need for speed at NAS North Island this weekend.

The annual Coronado Speed Festival kicks off Saturday.

This year's events include vintage auto racing, a pit crew challenge, and a car show, featuring new and classic automobiles.

There will also be several displays of Navy aircraft and the USS Ronald Reagan will be giving tours both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25 for a one-day pass and $35 for a weekend pass.

