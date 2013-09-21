29th annual Coastal Cleanup Day Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What's touted as the largest annual single-day volunteer event dedicated to environmental protection in San Diego County is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to take part in the 29th annual Coastal Cleanup Day at 90 locations on beaches and inland watersheds around the region.

The event, hosted by "I Love a Clean San Diego," is part of an international coastal cleanup effort that has included 150 counties and 9 million volunteers over the years.

Nearly two-thirds of the cleanup sites are actually along inland watersheds, in order to prevent refuse from reaching coastal waters in the first place. Among the inland sites are Penasquitos Creek in the Sorrento Valley, the San Diego River near Fenton Marketplace and Fashion Valley, Tecolote Creek in Clairemont, many of the canyons that snake through City

Heights, Santee Lakes, Sweetwater Regional Park in Bonita, the San Luis Rey River in Bonsall, Lake Hodges in Rancho Bernardo, and Dixon Lake in Escondido.

A full list of sites is online at cleanupday.org.

In addition to picking up garbage, volunteers will also remove invasive plants, put in native plants, and cover graffiti.