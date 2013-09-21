Man stabbed during altercation in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man allegedly used a tool he uses to pick through garbage to stab another man during a fight Saturday in a Pacific Beach alley, police said.

The two men were walking toward a transient encampment in a south alley of Garnet Street near Cass Street shortly before 5:30 a.m., when they began arguing, according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out the tool and stabbed the victim in his left arm, Cali said. He then rode away on a red bicycle, headed west through the alley, according to the officer.

Cali said the victim was uncooperative with officers but was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as white, in his 30s, about 5 feet 11, and wearing a blue flannel shirt and dark pants.