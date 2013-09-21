Man struck, killed by trolley near Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparently suicidal man was struck and killed by a trolley Saturday near Old Town, police said.

The man was fatally struck on the tracks at Hancock and Witherby streets shortly before 7 a.m., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

Officers determined the man had committed suicide after speaking to witnesses, Cali said. It was unclear if he had run into the trolley's path or had been sitting on the tracks, according to the officer.

He died at the scene, Cali said. His name was not immediately released.

The tracks were temporarily shut down, but were reopened about 8:20 a.m., Cali said.