Vehicle stolen after owner leaves it running, suspect arrested

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 48-year-old man allegedly stole a vehicle that was left running outside a woman's Carlsbad home, and was behind bars Saturday, police said.

Robert Yanez was arrested with the help of a police dog shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to Carlsbad police.

The events that led to the arrest began about 15 minutes earlier when the victim called police and said her vehicle, which contained her purse, was gone. She had left it running unattended for a few minutes in her driveway in the 3000 block of Monroe Street, police said.

Residents in the 3000 block of Blenkarne Drive also called police after seeing the suspect run from the car with the purse, authorities said. A police corporal and his dog caught up to the suspect in the vicinity of Westwood and Blenkarne drives.

Yanez allegedly resisted arrest, but was taken into custody with the assistance of the police dog, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during his contact with the dog before he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, according to police and jail records.

The victim's vehicle and purse were recovered in good condition, police said.