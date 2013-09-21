Pipe bomb found in San Pasqual Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unexploded 6-inch-long pipe bomb, its fuse half burned, was found in the San Pasqual Valley and then disarmed and rendered safe Saturday, authorities said.

Police and fire officials along with the multi-agency Metro Arson Strike Team were called to the vicinity of Bandy Canyon Road between Old Survey Road and San Pasqual Valley Road around 10:35 a.m. after a groundskeeper for a citrus grove found the device, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The pipe bomb was about six inches long, one inch in diameter and had caps on both ends, with a fuse at one end that appeared to have burned about halfway down but went out, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque said.

Luque said no threat was left with the device, and no witness had come forward with information.

The device was was rendered safe about 2:30 p.m., Luque said.