Woman stabs boyfriend with a steak knife during argument

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What started as a couple's squabble in Serra Mesa ended with the man hospitalized with a stab wound and the woman jailed for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said Saturday.

The man and woman, both in their 50s, began arguing in the 2400 block of Melbourne Street near Ronda Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford. It was unclear what the two were fighting about.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm with a steak knife, Stafford said.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a 1-inch cut on his arm, according to the officer.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Stafford.

Her name was not immediately released.