Inmate in custody after escape from OC jail

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Orange County Sheriff's Department says an inmate with a history of auto theft, burglaries, narcotic violations, and resisting arrest, is back in custody after he escaped from jail.

Sheriff's officials say the 27-year-old inmate Max Edward Fernandez was discovered missing from the James A. Musick Facility in Irvine on Friday at 4 p.m.

He was returned to custody less than 24 hours later.

Lt. Jeff Hallock says investigators found Fernandez at an Oceanside fast food restaurant in San Diego County shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fernandez was in custody for possessing stolen property and a narcotic violation.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.