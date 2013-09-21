Officer-involved shooting in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A man was shot by a police officer because he allegedly rushed towards the cop with a pair of scissors, and he remained hospitalized Sunday, police said.

The events that led to the officer-involved-shooting began about 3:45 p.m. Saturday when two people flagged down a police officer and pointed out a man walking on Garnet Avenue near Dawes Street in Pacific Beach. They said the man had been chasing another man with what appeared to be a knife, according to San Diego police Lt. Jorge Duran.

The officer called for help while the suspect approached. The suspect then made eye contact with the officer and drew a silver metal object from inside his clothing, Duran said.

The officer ordered the suspect to drop the object and get on the ground, however he allegedly advanced toward the officer with the object in his hand, Duran said.

The officer fired one round from his gun, which struck the suspect, Duran said. The suspect fell to the ground and dropped the object -- a pair of silver scissors, according to the lieutenant

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Duran said.

The officer involved in the shooting had been with the San Diego Police Department for six years, according to Duran. His name was not released.