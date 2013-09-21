San Diegans draw the line on Keystone Pipeline

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In cities across America, demonstrators were drawing the line -- demanding that President Obama protect people and the environment by rejecting the Keystone XL Pipeline.

More than 200 rallies took place, including one in San Diego, as communities say "no" to climate change and dirty tar sands oil extraction.

Young and old rallied in front of the downtown San Diego federal courthouse to send a strong signal to President Obama to reject a permit to build a pipeline which would start in Alberta, Canada and end in the Gulf of Mexico for refining and export.

Demonstrators held various signs stating their personal reasons for objecting to the project.

The President declared in a June speech on climate change that he would only approve the pipeline if it did not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon pollution.

One of the rallies' keynote speakers was former state assemblywoman Lori Saldana, who is now the county's Sierra Club chapter president.

She said, when the national fight over the pipeline started, all bets were on the fossil fuel industry and it looked like it would go through.

Now, Saldana says, because of public outcry, the odds are 50/50.

More than 75,000 Americans have taken the "Keystone Pledge of Resistance" and committed to engage in civil disobedience if the state department gives the pipeline the green light ahead of President Obama's decision.