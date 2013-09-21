Congressman Scott Peters endorses Nathan Fletcher - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Congressman Scott Peters endorses Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This weekend, San Diego mayoral candidate Nathan Fletcher has picked up another key endorsement.

Saturday, Democratic Congressman Scott Peters announced he's backing Fletcher.

Peters says Fletcher will fight to bring good jobs to San Diego and work hard to help the middle class if he's elected as San Diego's next mayor.

Fletcher has already been endorsed by the San Diego firefighters and lifeguards union and other labor groups.

