Chargers RT Fluker out vs Titans with concussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — San Diego rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker and linebacker Donald Butler will not play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Chargers deactivated both with Fluker not cleared after a concussion in practice this week, while Butler hurt his groin last week against the Eagles. The Chargers drafted Fluker out of Alabama in the first round to help protect Philip Rivers.

Mike Harris is starting for Fluker, and he started nine games last season as an undrafted rookie from UCLA. Reggie Walker will start for Butler.

Rookie linebacker Manti Te'o also is inactive for San Diego. He returned to practice earlier this week from a foot injury suffered Aug. 8.

The Titans deactivated defensive tackle Sammie Hill with an injured right ankle. Antonio Johnson starts in his spot.

