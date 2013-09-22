Authorities ID 4 killed in crash north of LA

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in a collision on a desert road in northern Los Angeles County.

Coroner's Investigator Kristy McCracken tells City News Service two adults and two teenagers died at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol says a car blew a stop sign and broadsided a pickup Saturday evening in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert. The vehicles rolled into a ditch.

Killed were 22-year-old Marissa Fritz, 17-year-old Brianna Heyrend, 17-year-old Roland Mohan and 49-year-old Arturo Delatorre. Authorities said the young people were in the Honda Civic. The teenagers were not wearing seatbelts.

Three others were badly injured and taken to the hospital.

