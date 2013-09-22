Man killed in motorcycle crash on Palomar Mountain

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN (CNS) - A 34-year-old San Diego man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on Palomar Mountain and slid into slow-moving oncoming traffic, authorities said Sunday.

Andrew Mykle Budenz was driving a Ducati about 45-50 mph uphill on South Grade Road, north of state Route 76, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, and he landed in the southbound lane. He struck the side of a vehicle that was travelling about 25 mph, CHP officials said.

Budenz, who was on active duty with the military, died at the scene, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.