Series of small earthquakes rumble North County

MOUNT PALOMAR (CNS) - A series of small earthquakes hit the mountains just north of the San Diego-Riverside county line early Sunday, according to automated seismograph computers.

A magnitude 3.4 quake started the most-recent string of temblors. It was at 6:10 a.m., and had a epicenter 7 miles south-southeast of Anza, or about 10 miles north-northeast of Mount Palomar.

A 2.5 quake apparently hit the same location at 6:18, and 10 microquakes in the magnitude 1.1 area rattled the area in the subsequent three hours.

The data was generated by sensors and computers operated by the Southern California Seismic Network, a joint project of Caltech and the USGS. The automated reports had not been reviewed by scientists and were subject to revision.