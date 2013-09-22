Chargers LG Chad Rinehart hurts foot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — San Diego left guard Chad Rinehart has hurt his foot in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans, and his return is questionable.

Rinehart ran across the field toward the locker room midway through the quarter. He was replaced by Rich Ohrnberger.

The Chargers already are without starting right tackle D.J. Fluker, deactivated with a concussion.

Titans linebacker Moise Fokou suffered a neck burner in the first quarter, but he was on the field for the final drive of the first half.

