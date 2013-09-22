Locker rallies Titans to 20-17 win over Chargers

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) tries to get past Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

San Diego Chargers running back Ronnie Brown (23) scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard (31) blocks a 38-yard field goal attempt by San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novak (9) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. Holding is Mike Scifres (5).

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Locker helped the Titans end a skid against the San Diego Chargers that spanned two states and two decades.

Locker threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to rookie Justin Hunter with 15 seconds left and the Titans rallied to beat San Diego 20-17 Sunday.

It was their first win over the Chargers for the franchise since 1992 when the team was in Houston and Titans coach Mike Munchak still was playing for the then-Oilers.

The Titans (2-1) had lost nine straight to San Diego in the skid.

But Locker ended the slide by completing seven passes to six different receivers for 94 yards on the game-winning drive. He finished with 299 yards passing and also ran for 68 yards.

The Chargers' final play featured seven laterals and even a kick of the ball trying to keep it alive before the game ended.

San Diego (1-2) led most of the game despite having four starters out because of injuries and lost a fifth to an injured foot in the first half.

The Titans outgained San Diego 452-277 yards with Nate Washington catching eight passes for 131 yards. Chris Johnson also ran 19 times for 90 yards.

Receiver Kenny Britt, booed heavily when he dropped the first pass of the game, was on the sideline throughout the final drive and finished without a catch despite five passes thrown to him.

Tennessee overcame a missed field goal and 10 penalties for 110 yards in the first half.

The Titans were flagged only once in the second half. They also lost two timeouts when Munchak lost replay challenges in the second half.

San Diego came in with right tackle D.J. Fluker sidelined by a concussion, receiver Malcolm Floyd out with a neck injury, cornerback Shareece Wright out with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Donald Butler was scratched before kickoff, and left guard Chad Rinehart hurt his foot in the first half and didn't return. The Titans only sacked Rivers twice.

Still, the Chargers looked ready to win their second straight road game when Ronnie Brown capped a 67-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 2:42 left in the third quarter for a 17-10 lead.

Rivers put San Diego up 7-0 with a 7-yard TD pass to Antonio Gates to cap the Chargers' opening drive.

But Tennessee blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt Nick Novak to end the first half, and the teams were tied at 10 at halftime.

The Charters had plenty of chances to build a lead but couldn't take advantage. Officials wiped out a TD pass to Eddie Royal for offensive pass interference on Keenan Allen, starting for Floyd.

Then Rivers tried too hard to plead his case with an official who flagged the quarterback for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Chargers first-and-goal at the Titans 30.

San Diego settled for a 44-yard field goal by Nick Novak for a 10-3 lead late in the second quarter.

