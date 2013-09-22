Unearned run gives Dodgers 1-0 win over Padres

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Andrew Cashner walks off the mound yelling at himself after he allowed a run to score by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning of a previously scoreless baseball game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez scored an unearned run and Zack Greinke combined with three relievers on a two-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Diego Padres 1-0 Sunday.

Andrew Cashner (10-9) had a two-hitter into the seventh when Gonzalez singled with one out, Matt Kemp struck out and Michael Young doubled off the right-field wall. Will Venable bobbled the ball, and Gonzalez came home after initially being held by third base coach Tim Wallach.

Greinke allowed both hits over five innings, lowering his ERA to 2.67. He is 7-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 11 starts since a July 25 loss to Cincinnati and 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in three starts against the Reds this year.

J.P. Howell (4-1) pitched a perfect sixth, Chris Withrow walked two over two innings and Kenley Jensen struck out the side in the ninth for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Los Angeles threw its 21st shutout, four more than any other big league team.

San Diego, which won 2-0 on Friday night, was held scoreless over the final 21 innings of the three-game series.

Cashner allowed four hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He was coming off a two-hit shutout of Pittsburgh in his previous start.

After throwing a career-high 175 innings, Cashner likely was making his final start this season, according to manager Bud Black.

NOTES: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez started for just the third time in 10 games. Ramirez, who has been fighting back and hamstring ailments, was removed after six innings. ... Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said he will likely use a four-man rotation in the NL division series and carry 11 pitchers. ... Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (13-7, 3.03 ERA) will oppose Giants RHP Matt Cain (8-9, 4.06) at San Francisco when the clubs open a three-game series on Tuesday night. ... Diamondbacks RHP Brandon McCarthy (5-9, 4.57) faces Padres LHP Eric Stults (9-13, 4.02) on Monday night, starting San Diego's final home series.

