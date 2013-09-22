Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Parsons win early Emmys

Jim Parsons arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Sunday Sept. 22, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, wearing Monique Lhuiller, arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on Sunday Sept. 22, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus claimed her second consecutive best comedy actress Emmy Award on Sunday for her role as an ambitious political second banana in "Veep," with Jim Parsons claiming the top comedy acting trophy for "The Big Bang Theory."

"This is so much good fortune it's almost too much to bear," said Louis-Dreyfus. "I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to make people laugh. It's a joyful way to make a living."

Parsons added to the awards he won in 2011 and 2010 for the role of a science nerd.

"My heart, oh my heart. I want you to know I'm very aware of how exceedingly fortunate I am," he said.

Merritt Wever of "Nurse Jackie" won the night's first award, for best supporting actress in a comedy series, kicking off the ceremony on a surprising note and with a remarkably brief acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much. Thank you so much. Um, I got to go, bye," Wever told the audience after besting a field that included two-time winner Julie Bowen of "Modern Family."

"Merritt Wever, best speech ever," host Neil Patrick Harris said.

Backstage, she offered an explanation: "I'm sorry I didn't thank anyone. I was going to cry."

Tony Hale of "Veep" claimed the trophy for best supporting actor in a comedy, a category that has been the property in recent years of the men of "Modern Family."

"Oh, man.... This is mindblowing, mindblowing," Hale said.

Robin Williams offered the first of five memorial tributes that were added to the traditional "in memoriam" group tribute.

"Jonathan Winters was my mentor," Williams said of the actor-comedian. "I told him that and he said, 'Please, I prefer 'idol.'"

Harris started out the ceremony with help — and harassment — from past hosts including Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Lynch and Conan O'Brien. When they started to squabble, nominee Kevin Spacey of the online show "House of Cards" got a close-up.

"It's all going according to my plan. I was promised the hosting job this year and they turned me down," Spacey said, channeling the scheming politician he plays on the digital series.

All eyes were on "House of Cards" from Netflix. The political thriller, the first online program to compete for the top trophy, is part of a video universe explosion that's added streaming services including Netflix and websites like YouTube to broadcast, cable and satellite TV delivery.

There could be history made: "Scandal" star Kerry Washington, the first African-American nominee for best actress in a drama since Cicely Tyson in 1995 for "Sweet Justice," would be the first ever to win.

ABC's "Modern Family" has the chance at its fourth consecutive best comedy series trophy.

"House of Cards" faces tough opposition. AMC's "Breaking Bad" is after its first best drama award as it nears the end of its five-season run, and "Mad Men" would like to claim a fifth honor to set a record for most wins in the category.

AMC's "Mad Men" is tied with past greats "Hill Street Blues," ''The West Wing," and "L.A. Law." Last year, Showtime's "Homeland" played spoiler by taking the trophy and is nominated again along with PBS' "Downton Abbey" and HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Bryan Cranston is bidding for a fourth lead-actor trophy for "Breaking Bad," facing competitors including Kevin Spacey of "House of Cards" and Jon Hamm of "Mad Men."

Spacey, his co-star Robin Wright and Jason Bateman of Netflix's comedy "Arrested Development" are the first to snare lead online series bids.

There have been Internet nominees before, such as last year's "Web Therapy" and "30 Rock: The Webisodes" in a short-format category, but not in the premier fields of acting and best series.

