High speed pursuit ends in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The search is on for at least two people accused of stealing a truck and evading police Monday. One person is in custody.

According to San Diego police, the pursuit started around 3 a.m. in the Linda Vista area.

During the pursuit, two male suspects started throwing items from the back of a blue Ford Ranger truck, including stolen bikes.

The driver, a 30-year-old Hispanic female was taken into custody. The search continues for two other male suspects.

 "One was described as mid 20's with a tan jacket and black pants on, and a bandana on his face. The other was a Hispanic male wearing all dark clothing," Lt. Mark Bennett said. 

