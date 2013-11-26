USO Holiday Giving Tree

USO SAN DIEGO IS HOME AWAY FROM HOME FOR OUR ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY AND THEIR FAMILIES

THE SPIRIT OF GIVING IS ALIVE AND WELL!

SAN DIEGANS DONATED THOUSANDS OF GIFTS TO THE USO SAN DIEGO AND LOCAL MILITARY FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

KFMB STATIONS thank thousands of San Diegans who generously donated to 8’s HOLIDAY GIVING TREE toy and gift drive made possible by Coleman University, Jersey Mike’s and Geppetto’s Toys.

Together, $86,000 worth of toys, gifts and donations were collected and distributed to hundreds of local military families.

Cash donations will support USO San Diego year-round programs.

To learn more about USO San Diego, click here: usosandiego.org.

THANK YOU SAN DIEGO!

Your generous donations helped fund USO San Diego programs this holiday and all year round, including Santa Store; Tuesday Night Dinners, Homecomings; Deployments and more.



About USO San Diego

Every day, USO San Diego serves the San Diego military community through our centers, programs, and services. The mission of this nonprofit is to enhance the quality of life for Active Duty, Reserve, Guard and their families. Through our two centers, USO San Diego Downtown Center and USO Neil Ash Airport Center, we create a cooperative relationship between U.S. military communities and the civilian community. USO San Diego is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization relying on the generosity of volunteers and donors. To learn more about USO San Diego and our patriotic mission, please visit usosandiego.org.

Help Lift Spirits of San Diego's Troops and Their Families