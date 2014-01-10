Dog that bit boy in Murietta won't be euthanized

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Animal control authorities say a dog that bit a 3-year-old boy on the face inside a Riverside County hardware store last month will not be euthanized because it was determined that its former owner was irresponsible.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/1bY1H3s ) that the Akita named Chester has been taken in by an Akita rescue facility.
Chester's former owner, 62-year-old Robert Steven Kahn, was arrested Jan. 2 on suspicion of criminal negligence and later released on $5,000 bail.
Police say Kahn left the scene after the dog bit the boy at a Lowe's store in Murietta Dec. 28. He was identified by surveillance video footage.
The young victim received 50 stitches at a local hospital and additional treatment at a children's hospital in San Diego County. His father says the boy is recovering.
