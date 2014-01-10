Suspects at large in Mount Hope shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspects at large in Mount Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot in the leg with a pellet gun in Mount Hope early Friday in a dispute about money, police said.

The shooting in the area of 43rd and Market streets was reported about 5:40 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The man told officers he was shot by one of two men who had earlier picked him up at the U.S./Mexico border in a burgundy van, Cali said, noting the suspects were at large.

The wound was not life-threatening, Cali said.

