Suspects at large in Mount Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot in the leg with a pellet gun in Mount Hope early Friday in a dispute about money, police said.

The shooting in the area of 43rd and Market streets was reported about 5:40 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The man told officers he was shot by one of two men who had earlier picked him up at the U.S./Mexico border in a burgundy van, Cali said, noting the suspects were at large.

The wound was not life-threatening, Cali said.