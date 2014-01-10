Fatal DUI crash prompts investigation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was under Friday into a head-on crash in rural East San Diego County that killed a suspected drunken driver and left a 48-year-old Humboldt woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on Church Road, south of Old Highway 80, late Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.
About 4:10 p.m., a 21-year-old El Cajon woman driving a 2011 Cadillac Escalade the wrong way on Church Road allowed the vehicle to drift to the right, sideswiping a metal guard rail, he said in a statement. The young women then overcorrected and hit another metal guard rail on the other side of the road before continuing on southbound and northbound lanes.
The 48-year-old Humboldt woman was driving a 1998 Acura Integra northbound on Church Road when she happened upon the wrong-way driver and the two vehicles collided, Pearlstein said, noting that the Acura was pushed up onto a guard rail and the Cadillac rolled over onto its right side.
The driver of the Cadillac was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled, he said.
Paramedics flew both women to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where the young woman died and the older woman was admitted with major life-threatening injuries, according to Pearlstein.
"It appears alcohol was a factor," he said.
