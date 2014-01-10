Injured woman rescued from Cowles Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Injured woman rescued from Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dramatic rescue on Cowles Mountain was caught on camera Friday.

A woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly injuring her arm about a hundred feet from the summit.

She was spotted by Chopper 8 being walked down by rescuers.

There was no word on her condition.

