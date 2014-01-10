Chargers C Hardwick cleared after concussion

Watch the Chargers vs. Broncos game Sunday on CBS 8 starting at 1 p.m.!



SAN DIEGO (AP) — Center Nick Hardwick has been cleared from his concussion and was a limited participant as the San Diego Chargers practiced for the final time for their divisional-round playoff game at Denver.

Hardwick says he's "moving in the right direction" but there are no guarantees he'll be able to play. He was hurt in Sunday's wild-card win at Cincinnati and replaced by Rich Ohrnberger.

Running back Ryan Mathews didn't practice again Friday due to an injured left ankle. He says his mindset is the same as earlier in the week, that he wants to play. He came out of the Bengals game in the third quarter.

Hardwick and Mathews are listed as questionable, as are right guard Jeromey Clary (shoulder), right tackle D.J. Fluker (ankle) and wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe).

