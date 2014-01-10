Police: SDG&E truck involved in fatal hit-run

EL CAJON (CNS) - A San Diego Gas & Electric employee was under investigation in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian struck by one of the utility's trucks in El Cajon, authorities said Friday.

The worker, whose name was not released, was placed on leave pending the results of the probe into the death four days ago of 54-year-old Robert Fisher in the 100 block of Jamacha Road in downtown El Cajon, according to the utility company.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in this investigation," SDG&E spokeswoman Michelle Nixon said.

Citing employment privacy regulations, Nixon said she could release no further information about the employee.

There have been no arrests in the case, police Lt. Randy Soulard said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, a motorist reported seeing a man lying in a northbound traffic lane but was unable to avoid running over him.

Fisher, a transient, died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim had earlier been struck by a white utility truck with a logo on it and a crane with a lift bucket in the cargo bed. Fisher was crossing the street mid-block when he was initially struck, Soulard said.

The second involved motorist and his passenger were uninjured and cooperated with police, the lieutenant said.

Based on evidence gathered during "extensive follow-up," investigators located the Ford 550 utility truck believed to have been involved in the fatality and impounded it at an El Cajon home.

The vehicle apparently was not being used on SDG&E business at the time of the crash, Soulard said.