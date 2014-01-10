65-year-old woman charged with keying vehicles

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A 65-year old Chula Vista woman has been charged with felony vandalism for allegedly keying vehicles in her neighborhood.

Linda Pickenpaugh pleaded not guilty in South Bay court Friday.

She's accused of using a key to scratch four cars along 4th Avenue earlier this month. The vandalism was caught on surveillance video. It shows a woman walking her dog, and then stopping briefly to scratch one of the vehicles.

"We're not sure of the possible motive. She did mention she was going through some financial distress. We think she randomly selected these individuals," CVPD Capt. Lon Turner said.

The damage amounted to more than $4,000. Pickenpaugh faces up to five years in prison if convicted.