Police, FBI search for suspected bank robber

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - The FBI and Carlsbad police are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robber.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the US Bank in the 2500 block of El Camino Real in Carlsbad.

The man handed the teller a demand note and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He's described as a white male in his early 40s, around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with a shaved head.