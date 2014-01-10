Back to the beginnings of the bolo

SUNDAY: Watch the Chargers-Broncos game on CBS 8 starting at 1 p.m.



DENVER, Colo. (CBS 8) - You can find them in just about any shape or size, and they come with just about anything on them. The bolo tie, super charged in San Diego by Phillip Rivers, has it's roots in Denver's Rockmount Ranchwear.

"Rockmount was founded by my grandfather in 1946 and our claim to fame is we made the first shirt with snaps," Steve Weil said.

The late Jack Weil's next project was the bolo tie. His grandson Steve still owns the store that opened back in 1946. He says the bolo is only for the bold.

"It's all about alternatives. Bolos are for a guy that doesn't want to toe the line and wants to be an individual," Steve said.

Well one individual seems to be bringing it back in style. Rivers' fashion statement is trending on Twitter and people are posting pictures all over the place. His bolo tie even has it's own Twitter profile.

"He carries it off. He looks natural in a bolo," Steve said.

But we also wanted to talk business with the bolo man. Who's he got in the game?

"I think the broncos have everything in their favor. It's a home game, they're hungry, and Peyton Manning wears Rockmount shirts. What else does it take to win?" Steve said.

Then again, Rivers wears bolo ties.

Regardless of who wins the game Sunday, Steve thinks bolos are back in a big way.

"There's always been a section of the population that wears bolos, always. And occasionally it picks up and this is going to be one of those times," Steve said.