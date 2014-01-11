Bolts fans team up for life-saving kidney surgery

Watch the Chargers vs. Broncos game Sunday starting at 1 p.m. on CBS 8.



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A friendship that started on the little league field decades ago, was rekindled in the football stands at Qualcomm Stadium.

Charlton Lynch and Louis Munoz knew each other growing up in Paradise Hills but lost touch until one day they crossed paths at a Chargers game.

"I decided to move over there and went over there and I was like, ‘I know that guy,'" said Lynch.

The two rekindled a friendship and then last season Charlton started to miss games and Louis grew concerned.

"I was asking him what's going on," said Munoz.

Charlton, a school teacher at Bell Middle School, was suffering from a kidney disease and was in need of a kidney transplant.

"My wife turns to me and tells me, ‘You're a blood donor, why don't you get tested,'" said Munoz.

He didn't hesitate but Charlton said he was skeptical, "Unfortunately you meet a lot of people who say, 'I'll get tested' but half of them don't follow through."

The last donor backed out when it was time to schedule the surgery but not Louis.

"Not just a match but Louis was a 100 percent match," said Lynch.

Some may call it divine intervention. In October, 2013, Louis donated his kidney. Video from UCSD shows before the surgery Charlton thanks Louis.

"Alright Louis, I love you and I'll see you in a little bit. You will be a part of my life in a little bit," said Lynch.

A part that Charlton says makes him a better person, "He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he doesn't even cuss. He had all that going for him."

Louis says it was the right thing to do, the Charger thing to do.

"He is a really good guy and I like spending time with him," said Munoz.

Louis and Charlton believe they may be the good luck for the Chargers winning streak. They were invited to Chargers Park the week before the NY Giants game and since then the Chargers have won their games.

Their story is also raising awareness about organ donation. To learn more about living as a donor and the need go to the Living Donation California website.