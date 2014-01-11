Titans go to San Diego, interview Ken Whisenhunt

San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, left, walks off the field with offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt after a 27-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL wild-card playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Cincinnati.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans took their coaching search on the road to San Diego, with Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt preparing for a divisional playoff game.

The Titans confirmed Saturday morning that they finished interviewing Whisenhunt on Friday night. The team plane is scheduled to return to Nashville on Saturday.

Whisenhunt started coaching as an assistant at Vanderbilt. He spent six seasons as Arizona's head coach, where he went 45-51 including the Cardinals' first Super Bowl berth in 2009. He was fired by Arizona on Dec. 31, 2012, after finishing 5-11. He also was offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh between 2004 and 2006.

With the Chargers playing at Denver on Sunday, the Titans flew to California for the interview.

Whisenhunt, 51, reportedly interviewed Thursday with Detroit, and he is expected to meet with Cleveland on Saturday after interviewing with the Browns twice last year before they hired Rob Chudzinski. Asked about three interviews in three days plus preparing for a playoff game, Whisenhunt said Thursday it was not hard.

"It's a playoff game," Whisenhunt said. "That's where the focus has been. Anything outside of that has been secondary."

The Titans are one of four NFL teams still looking for a new coach after firing Mike Munchak after three seasons on Jan. 4. Jay Gruden, their first interview on Tuesday, was introduced Thursday as Washington's new coach. The Titans also interviewed Baltimore offensive coordinator Jim Caldwell on Wednesday and Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer on Thursday.

This is only the team's second coaching search since leaving Texas for Tennessee in 1997, and the first conducted by general manager Ruston Webster. Tennessee went 7-9 this season, extending a playoff drought to five straight years, with the last postseason win back in January 2003.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

