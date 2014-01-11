Man in custody, charged with felony assault on cops

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man suspected of throwing a pickaxe at an unmarked Oceanside Police Department vehicle was in custody Saturday.

Gabriel Ruiz, 30, walked to the vehicle from the side yard of a residence, then threw the pickaxe at the vehicle from about 10 feet away, hitting the passenger side, Oceanside Police Department Lt. Sean Marchand said.

The incident occurred as officers drove the unmarked vehicle along the 1500 block of Higgins Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Marchand said.

The suspect fled on foot, evading police for about 20 minutes, Marchand said.

A perimeter was established and Ruiz was found around 8:40 p.m. in a nearby residence, occupied by people who were not known to him, Marchand said.

Ruiz was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Marchand said.

Ruiz had been sought by police in connection to thefts in the past few days, Marchand said.