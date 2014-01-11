$900,000-Plus Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in the most recent drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a 7-Eleven store in San Diego and is worth $901,026, the California Lottery announced Saturday.
Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold outside of California and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. It is worth $1 million.
California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will grow to $30 million.
The numbers drawn Friday night were 8, 28, 36, 37, 57 and the Mega number was 8. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.
The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 258,890,850, according to the Mega Millions website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 14.71.
The Mega Millions game is played in 43 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
