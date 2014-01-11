Dog rescued from garage fire in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Firefighters rescued a family's dog as a garage fire spread into the attic of a home near Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, a fire official said Saturday.

Nearly 30 firefighters from Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the North County Fire Protection District were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on a report of a residential structure fire at 621 Carillo Circle, Battalion Chief Joe Ward of the Oceanside Fire Department said.

They arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the garage in front of the home, Ward said.

Ward said the residents had evacuated from the home in good condition and headed to a neighbor's house prior to firefighters' arrival. Crews were able to get the family's dog to safety, and it was reunited with its owners.

The blaze spread to the home's attic space, which Ward said made it difficult to locate and stop from extending to other parts of the home. Firefighters had the fire completely extinguished in about 30 minutes, he said.

The residence sustained moderate damage, but all the contents of the garage were heavily damaged or destroyed, Ward said. A financial estimate of damage was not immediately available.

Personnel from the Oceanside Building Department, San Diego Gas & Electric and a board-up company were summoned to assist after the fire.

Ward said the fire's cause remained under investigation.