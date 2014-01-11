8 arrested at DUI checkpoint in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Eight motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in or near a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in the University Heights section of San Diego, a police officer said Saturday.

Also, eight vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint in the 2100 block of El Cajon Boulevard that began at 11 p.m. Friday and ended Saturday at 3 a.m., said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

Seventeen motorists were detained for further evaluation of their sobriety.

McCullough said 486 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 433 of those being screened by officers.