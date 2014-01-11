Cabrillo National Monument kicks off two-day event

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Cabrillo National Monument will hold its 27th annual Whale Watching Weekend and Inter-tidal Life Festival beginning Saturday.

The two-day event will include presentations on the migration of the Pacific gray whale and ranger-led expeditions to the tide pools at low tide.

At noon Saturday, a time capsule is scheduled to be buried to mark the park's centennial.

Sunday's lineup includes a screening of the films "On the Edge of Land and Sea," and "First Breath: Whales."

The park opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is located at the tip of Point Loma. It can be accessed at the end of Catalina Boulevard and driving through the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Entry fees are $5 per vehicle, or $3 per person for pedestrians or bicyclists.