Teen stabbed outside house party in Black Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in his arm during a fight that broke out outside a party in Black Mountain Ranch, police said Saturday.

Several of the revelers began fighting shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the 14600 block of Via Bergamo near Concerto Lane, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

Following the altercation, the wounded boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for an injury to his upper arm, Stafford said.

No information on the assailant was provided, but Stafford said police were investigating.