Main break in Ocean Beach leaves residents without water

OCEAN BEACH (CNS) - A six-inch cast iron water main broke Saturday near an Ocean Beach intersection, which left some area residents without running water.

City public utilities crews worked to repair the break, which was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Del Monte Avenue and Froude Street, Public Utilities Department spokesman Arian Collins said.

Crews estimated that water service would be restored to affected residents in the 4500 block of Del Monte Avenue and in the 1700 Froude Street by 2 p.m., Collins said.

The problem site was about three blocks southeast of downtown O.B.