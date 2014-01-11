Chili Peppers to join Bruno Mars at Super Bowl

In this Aug. 25, 2013 file photo, Bruno Mars poses backstage with the award for Best Male Video for "Locked Out of Heaven" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars will have help from the Red Hot Chili Peppers when he performs at the Super Bowl next month.

Mars announced Saturday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will join him as part of his halftime show.

Super Bowl halftime performers often have collaborators. Last year, Beyonce had Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams from her Destiny's Child days join her onstage, and two years ago Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. joined Madonna for her halftime show.

Mars was named Billboard's 2013 artist of the year. His hits include the No. 1 song "When I Was Your Man" and his Grammy-nominated sophomore album, "Unorthodox Jukebox," has sold almost 2 million copies.

____

http://www.superbowl.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.