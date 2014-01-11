Bronco fans feeling confident about their chances - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bronco fans feeling confident about their chances

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Dominic Garcia, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(CBS 8 photos/Dominic Garcia) (CBS 8 photos/Dominic Garcia)

Watch the Chargers vs. Broncos game Sunday starting at 1 p.m. on CBS 8.

DENVER, Colo. (CBS 8) - And while we here in San Diego are pretty high on the Bolt's chances of knocking off the Broncos again -- Denver fans are sticking their chests out too.

It's kind of like surfing but 10,000 feet above sea level and a lot colder. 

"We have a bunch of Bronco fans sporting their Broncos jerseys up here at Loveland Ski Area," Dustin Schaefer with Loveland Ski Area said. 

Much like the Broncos season, the Loveland Ski Area is enjoying their best season in years. 

"It's been a great season so far, one of the better ones in years," Schaefer said. "We've had 17 inches of snow in the past few days and we just hit the 150 inch mark for the season which is unbelievable." 

"Huge Broncos fan. Huge fan...huge. Broncos...Peyton Manning are gonna crush," Sarah Loftin said. 

The slopes were crawling with Broncos fans like Sarah Loftin and her husband, who didn't pull any punches. 

"Wooooo! I'm a big Broncos fan. We're gonna kick your butts all the way back to San Diego," Matt Loftin said. 

Like San Diego, Colorado is known for its beer scene. From the big boys like Coors in the town of Golden, to the Wynkoop Brewery downtown. 

"We are the first brewery in Denver, we were founded in 1988 by our now Governor John Hickenlooper," Alex Weissner said. 

Alex Weissner gives tours at the Wynkoop and says like sunny San Diego, the craft beer scene is booming. 

"It's massive, about four years ago we only had seven breweries, now we're at about 32 craft breweries," Weissner said. 

"It's fantastic. The energy level couldn't be higher. We're ready to go," Andrea Hall said. 

It was also in that brewery where CBS News 8 found more Bronco fans who didn't mind giving us a hard time. 

"Take your bolo ties off," Weissner said. 

"There's nothing over Denver fans...number one definitely," Garrett Hope said. 

Garrett Hope was on a waiting list for 16 years for Broncos season tickets and flies in from Seattle for the games. He didn't mince words when CBS News 8 asked for a prediction. 

"Enjoy the game, they're gonna be one and done. This is their last postseason game this year," Hope said. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:48:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died... 
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.