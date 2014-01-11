Bronco fans feeling confident about their chances

Watch the Chargers vs. Broncos game Sunday starting at 1 p.m. on CBS 8.

DENVER, Colo. (CBS 8) - And while we here in San Diego are pretty high on the Bolt's chances of knocking off the Broncos again -- Denver fans are sticking their chests out too.

It's kind of like surfing but 10,000 feet above sea level and a lot colder.

"We have a bunch of Bronco fans sporting their Broncos jerseys up here at Loveland Ski Area," Dustin Schaefer with Loveland Ski Area said.

Much like the Broncos season, the Loveland Ski Area is enjoying their best season in years.

"It's been a great season so far, one of the better ones in years," Schaefer said. "We've had 17 inches of snow in the past few days and we just hit the 150 inch mark for the season which is unbelievable."

"Huge Broncos fan. Huge fan...huge. Broncos...Peyton Manning are gonna crush," Sarah Loftin said.

The slopes were crawling with Broncos fans like Sarah Loftin and her husband, who didn't pull any punches.

"Wooooo! I'm a big Broncos fan. We're gonna kick your butts all the way back to San Diego," Matt Loftin said.

Like San Diego, Colorado is known for its beer scene. From the big boys like Coors in the town of Golden, to the Wynkoop Brewery downtown.

"We are the first brewery in Denver, we were founded in 1988 by our now Governor John Hickenlooper," Alex Weissner said.

Alex Weissner gives tours at the Wynkoop and says like sunny San Diego, the craft beer scene is booming.

"It's massive, about four years ago we only had seven breweries, now we're at about 32 craft breweries," Weissner said.

"It's fantastic. The energy level couldn't be higher. We're ready to go," Andrea Hall said.

It was also in that brewery where CBS News 8 found more Bronco fans who didn't mind giving us a hard time.

"Take your bolo ties off," Weissner said.

"There's nothing over Denver fans...number one definitely," Garrett Hope said.

Garrett Hope was on a waiting list for 16 years for Broncos season tickets and flies in from Seattle for the games. He didn't mince words when CBS News 8 asked for a prediction.

"Enjoy the game, they're gonna be one and done. This is their last postseason game this year," Hope said.