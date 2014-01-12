140 Marines to depart for Afghanistan

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - About 140 Camp Pendleton Marines will say goodbye to family and friends Monday as they depart for Afghanistan, where they will remain until late this year.

The deploying Marines comprise about half of the I Marine Expeditionary Force's forward command element's main body and are part of the last major Marine Corps command that will deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, according to base officials.

Upon their arrival at Camp Bastion and Camp Leatherneck in Afghanistan, they are scheduled to relieve Marines and sailors from Camp Lejeune, N.C., in both Helmand and Nimroz provinces.

Camp Pendleton public affairs officials said I Marine Expeditionary Force, which include more than 4,000 Marines and sailors from 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, would be the last major Marine Corps command to deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.