Man shot in the arm refuses treatment

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a shooting in Colina Del Sol, near the Colina Park Golf Course.

But they say they're not getting much cooperation from either witnesses or the victim.

A man was shot in the arm in the 4000 block of 51st Street at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say he refused to go to the hospital and refused to tell them anything about the shooting.

Police believe the incident is not gang related.