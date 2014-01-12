Fire rips through carport in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8) - A car fire in Vista quickly spread damaging two more vehicles and a carport.

The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday of a fully engulfed Toyota 4-Runner at 636 West California Avenue in Vista.

It took eight engines and 21 firefighters 20 minutes to contain the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damage to the three vehicles and carport is estimated at $200,000.