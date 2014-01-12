Woman arrested after stabbing roommate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 49-year-old woman stabbed her 41-year-old male roommate during a fight in their Little Italy home Saturday, police said.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. at 642 W. Hawthorn St., according to Officer David Stafford of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to his rib area, Stafford said.

The roommates got into an argument that turned into a physical fight, during which the woman picked up a knife and stabbed the man, the officer said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Stafford said.