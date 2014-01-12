Chargers' Jeromey Clary out against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Chargers will be without starting right guard Jeromey Clary for their AFC divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

Clary was inactive with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss practice most of last week.

But right tackle D.J. Fluker (ankle) and center Nick Hardwick (concussion) were both activated.

Other inactives for the Chargers are quarterback Brad Soresnen, receiver Lavelle Hawkins, safety Brandon Taylor, cornerback Marcus Cromartie, tackle Kenny Wiggins and defensive tackle Sean Lissemore.

Tight end Joel Dreessen was among Denver's inactive players. Others are quarterback Zac Dysert, running back Ronnie Hillman, cornerback Tony Carter, guard Chris Kuper, defensive end Derek Wolfe and defensive tackle Sione Fua.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

